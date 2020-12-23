COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Dec. 23

Many older adults have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic in ways from which they may not be able to recover, says a P.E.I. geriatrician.

Here's a look at some of the challenges Hockey P.E.I. has faced running minor hockey through the pandemic.

A P.E.I. man turned his extra time during the pandemic, and a dead tree, into a striking work of art.

In the final planned COVID-19 briefing for Prince Edward Island in 2020, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison laid out more details on the Island's vaccination plan, while Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling said walk-in testing clinics will have reduced holiday hours and urged Islanders to check the province's site before heading out for testing.

Morrison also gave details on increased pandemic enforcement, including 55 random checks on those in self-isolation over the last few days resulting in three people being under investigation, and the inspection of 32 businesses over the weekend bringing to light problems with six of them.

The continuation of home delivery is a good start, but the province also has to look at taxes, says Jeff Squires. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC News)

P.E.I. breweries and cideries say the continuation of home delivery beyond the pandemic will make a big difference to their businesses.

The province announced Tuesday it is offering cash to community halls to help them get through COVID-19 in the New Year.

The Island has had 91 positive cases, with seven active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Also in the news

CBC P.E.I. launched the first in a series of stories with Islanders who've made a difference in the lives of others during the pandemic, starting with the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, Jason Lee, who said that at one point he slept in his barn for fear of spreading the virus to his family.

It won't be the Christmas they hoped for, but residents of long-term care homes on P.E.I. are pleased that visitor restrictions have been lifted somewhat in time for Christmas.

P.E.I.'s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is going smoothly, vaccinating 250 to 300 people a day, said Karen Ellis, the program lead for public health nursing on P.E.I., in an interview with CBC News: Compass.

Organizers with the volunteer group Santa's Angels say demand for Christmas-morning visits from Santa, complete with presents and food, is up again this year on Prince Edward Island.

Afraid of needles, including the COVID-19 vaccine? It's more common than people think, says clinical psychologist Katie Birnie, who offered suggestions for coping with needle fear.

