COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Dec. 2

A program where Islanders share their Christmas traditions with newcomers has moved online.

The parents of babies in the neonatal ICU at the IWK in Halifax are experiencing even more stress than ususal during the pandemic.

The provincial government is concerned nurses hired away from Health PEI by Veterans Affairs Canada might be needed during a second wave of COVID-19.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office still doesn't know how a high school student diagnosed with COVID-19 on the weekend caught the disease.

Holiday shoppers are receiving their own gift from the City of Charlottetown this December: free parking downtown.

It continues to be quiet at the Charlottetown airport during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the CEO sees hope on the horizon after the federal government's fiscal update on Monday. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The lack of activity at Charlottetown Airport is "surreal," the CEO says.

P.E.I. has seen a total of 72 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total active cases to 142.

In New Brunswick, seven new cases were reported and 11 more people recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 116.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

