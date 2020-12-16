COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Dec. 16

The first vaccine against COVID-19 will be administered on P.E.I. today.

Prince Edward Island received about 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, as public health officials prepared to start rolling out a massive vaccination program starting Wednesday. The first recipients will be long-term care staff and health-care workers on the COVID-19 response front lines.

Island performers have had their Christmas shows cancelled in the circuit break lockdown, costing them expected earnings just before the holidays.

A P.E.I. high school student has developed a web site of activities that people can do together over the holidays, even if they can't actually get together over the holidays.

At a public health briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she hoped P.E.I. could start easing some — but not all — of the COVID-19 circuit breaker restrictions this Friday. An official news release refers to the move as Post Circuit Breaker Holiday Measures, meant to keep the lid on large gatherings around Christmas time that could result in outbreaks.

The Chief Public Health Office is planning random spot checks on some of the 1,200 Islanders who will be self-isolating over the next few weeks, to make sure they are staying put.

P.E.I. actor Tessa Mossey says it has been chaos in Los Angeles during the pandemic. (David Leyes )

Students in health-related fields at Collège de l'Île and Holland College, such as the resident care worker program and the dental assistant program, had their on-the-job placements delayed back in March, meaning graduation didn't happen until November.

Amid complaints about the impossibility of physical distancing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during peak periods, Health PEI told CBC News that it is "exploring alternative options" to manage traffic flow.

P.E.I. high schools are having to re-examine their pandemic operational plans after a COVID-19 case at Charlottetown Rural. "One thing I've learned from the pandemic is that I don't expect anything anymore," said Erin Johnston, assistant director with the Public Schools Branch. "It seems all very unpredictable."

House prices on Prince Edward Island have continued to zoom upwards during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the latest numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association showing the average price rose 21 per cent from November 2019 to November 2020.

Also rising? Demand for the services of food banks, especially with Christmas approaching. In association with the food banks, CBC's Feed A Family campaign is trying to max out local donations by this Friday.

P.E.I. has had 89 positive cases of COVID-19 with 17 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are now 57 known active cases in that province.

One new case was announced in New Brunswick, bringing its number of active cases to 59.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

