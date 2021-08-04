COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Aug. 4

A P.E.I. woman is hoping to highlight some of the Island's attractions, and give publicity to local businesses and tourism operators affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

There have been no active cases of COVID-19 among Islanders since July 13, but some potential exposure sites related to travellers were reported on the weekend.

The Chief Public Health Office says anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 7554 from Montreal to Charlottetown on July 27 should monitor for symptoms.

In a separate case, the CPHO reported potential exposures at two restaurants and a golf course from July 23-26.

Flair Airlines was the third in a week to start new flights out of Charlottetown Airport. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, covering the past two days. The province has 44 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases. There are 12 active cases, including one hospitalization

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, its first in two weeks. It has five active. The province updates its COVID information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

