COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Aug. 4
Some new COVID-19 exposure sites were announced over the weekend
A P.E.I. woman is hoping to highlight some of the Island's attractions, and give publicity to local businesses and tourism operators affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
There have been no active cases of COVID-19 among Islanders since July 13, but some potential exposure sites related to travellers were reported on the weekend.
The Chief Public Health Office says anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 7554 from Montreal to Charlottetown on July 27 should monitor for symptoms.
In a separate case, the CPHO reported potential exposures at two restaurants and a golf course from July 23-26.
Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, covering the past two days. The province has 44 active cases.
- Nova Scotia reported six new cases. There are 12 active cases, including one hospitalization
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, its first in two weeks. It has five active. The province updates its COVID information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Also in the news
- Dancing is still on the list of prohibited activities in the pandemic on P.E.I., and people are eager to get back to it.
- Islander Omair Imtiaz shares his experience of getting vaccinated on P.E.I.
- P.E.I. Auditor General Darren Noonan released a special report Thursday on the government's COVID-19 support programs, and found some weaknesses in oversight.
- Prince Edward Island is on track to have 80 per cent of its vaccine eligible population fully vaccinated before August ends, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
- P.E.I. health officials are allowing drop-in, last-minute appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, after 2 p.m. at vaccination clinics.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.