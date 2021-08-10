COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Aug. 9

Prince Edward Island has two new COVID-19 cases, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release Wednesday.

There were some tearful reunions as Americans were allowed to come to P.E.I. for the first time since the pandemic started.

Auditor-General Darren Noonan appeared before a legislative committee to take questions about his report on the province's COVID-19 support programs.

After 18 quiet months, the Charlottetown Airport is buzzing with activity again.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said more needs to be done to get people vaccinated in the province.

Workers in seafood and meat processing and in health care are not being targeted for mandatory vaccination, due to high voluntary rates.

COVID-19 and construction bottlenecks are delaying P.E.I.'s mental health campus, officials say.

Prince Edward Island has eight active cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 71 active cases.

Nova Scotia has three new cases and 19 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases and five active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

