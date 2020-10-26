Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Oct. 27
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Oct. 27

Holland College looks to get students back in the classroom part of the time, and a new testing site in Montague.

Salvation Army announces changes to Red Kettle fundraiser

Holland College student Cody LeBlanc is looking forward to getting into the classroom. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Holland College will be moving almost all of its classes into a blended learning model for the second semester that starts in January, which means more face-to-face learning for students.

A new indoor COVID-19 testing clinic opened at the Montague Legion on Monday.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign will go ahead this year "pandemic or not."

After a seven-month shutdown, the Access PEI office in Montague reopened Monday.

Virtual meetings have helped with a dramatic decrease in wait times for psychiatric assessments on P.E.I.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

