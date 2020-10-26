Holland College will be moving almost all of its classes into a blended learning model for the second semester that starts in January, which means more face-to-face learning for students.

A new indoor COVID-19 testing clinic opened at the Montague Legion on Monday.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign will go ahead this year "pandemic or not."

After a seven-month shutdown, the Access PEI office in Montague reopened Monday.

Virtual meetings have helped with a dramatic decrease in wait times for psychiatric assessments on P.E.I.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

With high school craft fairs shut down by the pandemic, hundreds turned out Sunday for an outdoor craft fair in Summerside.

The Charlottetown Islanders played their first two home games of the season at the Eastlink this weekend, with a limited number of fans in the seats and public health measures in place. The Islanders won both games — Friday against Saint John and Saturday against Moncton — to improve their record to 6-1.

With a byelection on P.E.I. on Nov. 3, some are questioning the timing of an announcement last week by the provincial government of school expansions with the help of federal funding, though that money has not yet been approved.

