Communities across P.E.I. are preparing for physically-distanced Remembrance Day ceremonies.

With Harvest House's dining room offer of free meals for people in need closed, the charity is taking hot meals to the street.

Family medicine has changed on P.E.I. since COVID hit, with fewer face-to-face appointments each day.

Despite a 70-per-cent drop in business during 2020's devastated tourism season, the owner of the Brackley Drive-in Theatre saw a lot of positives in 2020, and was recently presented with a tourism award.

Despite a difficult season at the Brackley Drive-In, Bob Boyle saw a lot of positives. (Sue Baillie)

With so many students being driven to school by the parents during the pandemic, some are complaining traffic around the schools is unsafe.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no deaths, hospitalizations and no evidence of community spread.

Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19. There have also been no deaths in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

Also in the news

P.E.I. Judge Jeff Lantz says COVID-19 symptoms and tests are causing delays in provincial court.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building opened to the public Saturday for the first time since March.

An economic outlook from the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council this week shows some relative bright spots for the P.E.I. economy, but also points to ongoing challenges.

The annual poppy campaign on P.E.I. started Friday, and organizers hope COVID-19 won't hurt fundraising efforts.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.