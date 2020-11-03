Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Nov. 3
Preparing for Remembrance in the pandemic, and a charity takes hot meals to the street.

More Islanders having virtual visits with family physicians

For people living on the street in Charlottetown this red wagon is a sign of a hot meal on the way. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Communities across P.E.I. are preparing for physically-distanced Remembrance Day ceremonies.

With Harvest House's dining room offer of free meals for people in need closed, the charity is taking hot meals to the street.

Family medicine has changed on P.E.I. since COVID hit, with fewer face-to-face appointments each day.

Despite a 70-per-cent drop in business during 2020's devastated tourism season, the owner of the Brackley Drive-in Theatre saw a lot of positives in 2020, and was recently presented with a tourism award.

Despite a difficult season at the Brackley Drive-In, Bob Boyle saw a lot of positives. (Sue Baillie)

With so many students being driven to school by the parents during the pandemic, some are complaining traffic around the schools is unsafe.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no deaths, hospitalizations and no evidence of community spread.

Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19. There have also been no deaths in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

