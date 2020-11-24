Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Nov. 24
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Nov. 24

P.E.I. has left the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks and the province is preparing for a possible rise in cases.

Those arriving on P.E.I. from other Atlantic provinces must now isolate for 14 days

CBC News ·
Starting Tuesday, P.E.I. has left the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 7. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Prince Edward Island has left the Atlantic bubble.

Premier Dennis King announced that starting Tuesday, those arriving on the Island from the other Atlantic provinces will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Many Islanders reacted to news by echoing King's sentiments — it's unfortunate but necessary.

Health PEI says it's preparing for a potential rise in cases. The province is looking for additional health-care workers and isolation accommodations in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tanya Tynski, P.E.I.’s chief planner with the COVID-19 Joint Response Team, says alternative accommodations could be for health-care workers in COVID-positive wards. (Daphne MacDougall)

The Chief Public Health Office is warning about possible coronavirus exposure involving a New Glasgow, P.E.I., funeral home. 

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the province on Monday. Dr. Heather Morrison said the new case is a woman in her 40s that travelled outside Atlantic Canada. 

On Twitter, the Government of P.E.I. issued a new directive advising anyone who has travelled to Halifax, Moncton or Saint John between last week and 12:01 am Tuesday to: 

  • Closely monitor for symptoms
  • Wear a mask at all times, including outdoors
  • Limit contacts 
  • Hand wash regularly 
  • Physically distance when possible 
  • Download the COVID Alert App

In other COVID-19 developments, a one-day COVID-19 testing clinic was held at Lennox Island  Friday out of precaution. There are no known cases of COVID-19 on Lennox Island, said Chief Darlene Bernard.

A P.E.I. teen has turned his science fair project into a business building and selling bat houses after the pandemic cancelled the provincial science fair.

A COVID-19 testing clinic was set up at the Lennox Island Health Centre on Friday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

There are two active COVID-19 case in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 69 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

New Brunswick announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday, bringing its total active cases to 89.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Nova Scotia. It now has 51 active cases.

Also in the news

Further resources

  • Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.
  • Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now