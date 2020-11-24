COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Nov. 24

Prince Edward Island has left the Atlantic bubble.

Premier Dennis King announced that starting Tuesday, those arriving on the Island from the other Atlantic provinces will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Many Islanders reacted to news by echoing King's sentiments — it's unfortunate but necessary.

Health PEI says it's preparing for a potential rise in cases. The province is looking for additional health-care workers and isolation accommodations in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tanya Tynski, P.E.I.’s chief planner with the COVID-19 Joint Response Team, says alternative accommodations could be for health-care workers in COVID-positive wards. (Daphne MacDougall)

The Chief Public Health Office is warning about possible coronavirus exposure involving a New Glasgow, P.E.I., funeral home.

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the province on Monday. Dr. Heather Morrison said the new case is a woman in her 40s that travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

On Twitter, the Government of P.E.I. issued a new directive advising anyone who has travelled to Halifax, Moncton or Saint John between last week and 12:01 am Tuesday to:

Closely monitor for symptoms

Wear a mask at all times, including outdoors

Limit contacts

Hand wash regularly

Physically distance when possible

Download the COVID Alert App

In other COVID-19 developments, a one-day COVID-19 testing clinic was held at Lennox Island Friday out of precaution. There are no known cases of COVID-19 on Lennox Island, said Chief Darlene Bernard.

A P.E.I. teen has turned his science fair project into a business building and selling bat houses after the pandemic cancelled the provincial science fair.

A COVID-19 testing clinic was set up at the Lennox Island Health Centre on Friday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

There are two active COVID-19 case in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 69 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

New Brunswick announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday, bringing its total active cases to 89.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Nova Scotia. It now has 51 active cases.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

