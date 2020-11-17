Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Nov. 17
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Nov. 17

Hockey P.E.I. also requires coaches to wear masks, and players to wear them everywhere but out on the ice.

Masks mandatory for spectators says Hockey P.E.I.

CBC News ·
The provincial government has not made masks mandatory indoors. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Hockey P.E.I. says there has been several complaints about spectators not wearing masks, which violates its pandemic protocols.

Masks are mandatory for spectators. Hockey P.E.I. also requires coaches to wear masks, and players to wear them everywhere but out on the ice.  

A 20-year-old man has been charged with violating public health orders following a gathering of about 60 people in Summerside on the weekend. 

Members of the festivals and events community on P.E.I. are meeting this week to brainstorm ideas on how to overcome COVID-19 challenges in 2021.

Members of the legislative assembly have returned for the fall sitting and are rejoined by the pages, whose program was put on hold during the spring emergency sitting. 

The province's revised COVID-19 pandemic visitor and compassionate grounds visitation protocol is expected to come into effect this week and will apply both to public and private facilities on P.E.I.

Despite COVID-19, a collection program for unused pesticides and animal medications has proceeded on P.E.I.

There are four active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Also in the news

Further resources

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now