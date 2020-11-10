COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Nov. 10

The Charlottetown Legion is bracing for a big drop in funds raised in its poppy campaign this year, which mean less money for charities supporting veterans.

The association representing airports in Atlantic Canada has asked all four provincial governments to begin testing passengers flying into the region's airports for COVID-19.

P.E.I. school are proceeding with parent-teacher interviews despite the pandemic, here's what that will look like.

The Duke of Edinburgh program on P.E.I. has taken a major hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With schools out, fewer young people signed up for Duke of Edinburgh awards. ( Submitted by Gloria Kuang)

The Seniors College of P.E.I. has decided to cancel its winter term, which normally runs in January and February.

P.E.I. has put in an order for more flu vaccines after distributing nearly 79,200 doses. The Chief Public Health Office called it one of the largest uptakes ever.

The province has two active cases of COVID-19. P.E.I. has seen a total of 66 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Also in the news

A new survey could determine who will be the first in Canada to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The West Prince Christmas Hampers Group is asking donors for cash this year instead of physical items.

There will be no Christmas open houses hosted by the lieutenant-governor this year, or a levee to ring in the new year.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

