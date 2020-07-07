The testing station for COVID-19 at Confederation Bridge and the ferry terminal have been shut down, and truckers want them back.

With those stations closed, truckers have to make an appointment in Charlottetown or Summerside, causing delays when they may only be on the Island for a few days.

With many traditional avenues for fundraising shut down, two P.E.I. women are finding new ways to raise $60,000 for their churches.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, but close contacts of the five cases announced on the weekend are being monitored closely, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news briefing.

Contact tracing is underway in connection with cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. that appear to have originated with a man now in Nova Scotia who had recently been in the U.S.

There will be a second round of COVID-19 testing at Whisperwood Villa this week. (Ken Linton/CBC)

One of the new cases is a staff member at Whisperwood Villa, a private long-term care facility. All of the tests done for COVID-19 at Whisperwood Villa so far have come back negative.

A second round of tests for staff and residents will be done later this week, Morrison said.

Nova Scotia is now imposing stricter measures to ensure people from outside Atlantic Canada self-isolate upon entering the province.

The new cases bring P.E.I.'s COVID-19 total to 32, with 27 considered recovered.

Also in the news

Holland College is suspending five programs for the upcoming school year to "minimize the financial impact" of the pandemic.

The Rogers family of Rogers Communications is spending $540,000 to support vulnerable individuals and families during the pandemic.

A P.E.I. counsellor talks about personal lessons from the pandemic, and what we should be looking for in the new normal.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

