With the recovery of two more patients, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her weekly briefing Tuesday just before noon.

Morrison announced some policy changes for both public and private long-term care facilities, including the establishment of a partner in care for residents.

"It will be really important for the residents and their families," she said.

Morrison also announced a new category of visitors who will be allowed to come to P.E.I. effective immediately through the family connection stream. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who wish to come to P.E.I. to visit family must complete a declaration form, and an Island resident must sign what Morrison called an attestation. Visitors must self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival. Morrison said approvals may take several days.

Morrison urged people to continue to be vigilant and follow recommendations of physical distancing, handwashing, and wearing a mask in public.

"We are not out of the woods and we cannot afford to let our guard down," she said.

As questions loom about the return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group that serves families that home school says hundreds of new people have expressed interest in learning more.

The Charlottetown Islanders are looking for new billet families, and have brought in new measures to protect players and families from COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming season.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Victoria-by-the-Sea says it is experience a high volume of visitors and off-Island tourists this summer.

Maritime Electric has brought in a new COVID-19 customer support program, which is offering customers struggling because of the pandemic the option of deferring payments of their bills for a few months.

The Canada Revenue Agency says it won't impose late fees for anyone who owes back taxes for the 2019 tax year until September 2020.

The 2020 Stompin' Tom Festival is officially underway, after the centre in Skinners Pond officially opened its new stage and festival grounds specifically designed for physical distancing. The ribbon cutting was held on Saturday.

The Island is now down to two active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

Also in the news

A different looking rainbow flag is being flown in some places during the P.E.I. Pride Festival this year, as the week of events has changed dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An American author and economics professor says the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic may boost public interest in a job guarantee policy, which she says could do more to bolster the economy than a basic income guarantee.

Many of the visitors P.E.I. welcomes every summer are not tourists in the strictest sense — they are people who used to live on the Island but moved away. With COVID-19 restricting visitors to those inside the Atlantic provinces, seasonal residents with P.E.I. property, and other Canadians who apply successfully to come to P.E.I. to support family, a lot of those expats are left out.

Music venues had been shut as of mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions, but those loosened a few weeks ago, allowing performers to once again take the stage —12 feet from the audience, and to a maximum of 50 patrons who are physically distanced from one another.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.