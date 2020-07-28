Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 28
PEI·Updated

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 28

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison was happy to announced P.E.I. has no new cases of coronavirus, and all 36 people who had the virus on the Island are now considered recovered.

Easing of visitation restrictions in long-term care facilities announced at Tuesday's briefing

A group that represents parents who home school their children says since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a big increase in the number of people interested in learning more. (Halfpoint/Shutterstock)

With the recovery of two more patients, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her weekly briefing Tuesday just before noon.

Morrison announced some policy changes for both public and private long-term care facilities, including the establishment of a partner in care for residents.

"It will be really important for the residents and their families," she said. 

Morrison also announced a new category of visitors who will be allowed to come to P.E.I. effective immediately through the family connection stream. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who wish to come to P.E.I. to visit family must complete a declaration form, and an Island resident must sign what Morrison called an attestation. Visitors must self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival. Morrison said approvals may take several days. 

Morrison urged people to continue to be vigilant and follow recommendations of physical distancing, handwashing, and wearing a mask in public.

"We are not out of the woods and we cannot afford to let our guard down," she said.

As questions loom about the return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group that serves families that home school says hundreds of new people have expressed interest in learning more.

The Charlottetown Islanders are looking for new billet families, and have brought in new measures to protect players and families from COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming season.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Victoria-by-the-Sea says it is experience a high volume of visitors and off-Island tourists this summer.

Maritime Electric has brought in a new COVID-19 customer support program, which is offering customers struggling because of the pandemic the option of deferring payments of their bills for a few months. 

The Canada Revenue Agency says it won't impose late fees for anyone who owes back taxes for the 2019 tax year until September 2020. 

The 2020 Stompin' Tom Festival is officially underway, after the centre in Skinners Pond officially opened its new stage and festival grounds specifically designed for physical distancing. The ribbon cutting was held on Saturday.

The Island is now down to two active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began. 

Also in the news

