Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 27

Travel restrictions continue to be a problem for English as a second language schools, and two visitors found to have COVID-19.

2 visitors found to have COVID-19

CBC News ·
A teacher at an English as a second language school works with students on line via Zoom, from a classroom on campus at UPEI. (Laura Meader/CBC)

English language schools on P.E.I., which rely heavily on foreign students, are hoping travel opens up soon.

Two cases of COVID-19, caught by testing at the border in visitors to P.E.I., were announced Monday. Both travellers were unvaccinated and are self-isolating.

Some bakeries on P.E.I. are too busy to take new cake orders as Islanders catch up on celebrations missed during the pandemic.

Some people in Japan are also enjoying some Island sweets, from a tourism operator who has been hosting virtual tea parties.

The plastic separator customers use to make sure they don't get someone else's groceries are back in use at Sobeys. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Here are some signs that the pandemic is coming to an end on P.E.I., and some things from the pandemic that will linger.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

  • New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. Total active cases remain at six.
  • Nova Scotia reported one new case on Monday, bringing the active caseload to 13.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday, while the active case count remains at 32.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now