COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 27

English language schools on P.E.I., which rely heavily on foreign students, are hoping travel opens up soon.

Two cases of COVID-19, caught by testing at the border in visitors to P.E.I., were announced Monday. Both travellers were unvaccinated and are self-isolating.

Some bakeries on P.E.I. are too busy to take new cake orders as Islanders catch up on celebrations missed during the pandemic.

Some people in Japan are also enjoying some Island sweets, from a tourism operator who has been hosting virtual tea parties.

The plastic separator customers use to make sure they don't get someone else's groceries are back in use at Sobeys. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Here are some signs that the pandemic is coming to an end on P.E.I., and some things from the pandemic that will linger.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. Total active cases remain at six.

Nova Scotia reported one new case on Monday, bringing the active caseload to 13.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday, while the active case count remains at 32.

Also in the news

Six long-term care residents from a home in Charlottetown were able to go for an excursion to Victoria Park, something that just recently became possible as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

A couple from Nova Scotia found themselves stranded at Confederation Bridge due to a miscommunication from bridge officials about no shuttle services being available for cyclists.

With COVID quarantines and jet lag, it's not easy getting horses to the Olympics.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was on P.E.I. Thursday to announce support for the tourism industry in Atlantic Canada, as it emerges from the pandemic.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

