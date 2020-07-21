Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 21
PEI·New

Prince Edward Island is now down to five active cases of COVID-19, and a youth business skills program finds ways to adjust.

Kings Playhouse has messages for those wishing they could be on P.E.I.

CBC News ·
A program providing lunches for school-aged children is continuing seven days a week throughout the summer. (John Robertson/CBC)

Prince Edward Island is now down to five active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

P.E.I.'s Young Millionaires program, which teaches youth entrepreneurial skills, has made some adjustments to continue during the pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to impact lumber production, but it isn't slowing down construction, and that's led to a shortage and high prices.

Staff at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown are sending love to people who wish they could be on P.E.I. but can't because of COVID-19.

The traditional parade is cancelled, but Pride P.E.I. has announced an alternative event. (Greg Guy/CBC)

Pride PEI has cancelled their annual parade due to COVID-19, but will hold an alternative Parade on the Waves event.

