COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 21
Prince Edward Island is now down to five active cases of COVID-19, and a youth business skills program finds ways to adjust.
Kings Playhouse has messages for those wishing they could be on P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island is now down to five active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.
P.E.I.'s Young Millionaires program, which teaches youth entrepreneurial skills, has made some adjustments to continue during the pandemic.
COVID-19 continues to impact lumber production, but it isn't slowing down construction, and that's led to a shortage and high prices.
Staff at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown are sending love to people who wish they could be on P.E.I. but can't because of COVID-19.
Pride PEI has cancelled their annual parade due to COVID-19, but will hold an alternative Parade on the Waves event.
Also in the news
- COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of dozens of theatrical performances on P.E.I. this summer and put many actors out of work. Some of them spoke with CBC's Sara Fraser about what they've been doing away from the stage.
- P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is not concerned about a New Brunswick rebate program designed to get New Brunswickers to vacation in their home province this summer, saying his province has a number of its own incentive programs in the works.
- Newcomers to the province have been busy helping the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic and an Island association has decided to document it.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
