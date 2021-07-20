COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 20

Visitors from across Canada began arriving on P.E.I. Sunday without the need to self-isolate — provided they are fully vaccinated.

They've been sharing pictures of how reunions have been going so far.

The crack of the bat, the chatter from the dugout and the cheers from the stands were welcome sounds in Charlottetown this weekend as senior baseball returned after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

Tourism operators are seeing their bookings increase with the latest opening of the borders.

Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers.

'We FaceTimed everyday but you can only say "soon buddy!" so many times,' says Melanie Visser. 'My heart was filled.' (Submitted by Melanie Visser)

The P.E.I. Pride Festival kicked off on Sunday with a church service, barbecue in the park and a sold out drag show at The Guild in Charlottetown. The event is more open than last year, but pandemic restrictions are still having an impact.

P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported no new cases, with nine active COVID-19 cases.

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 cases. There are now seven known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has four new cases, and a total of 50 active cases of COVID-19

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.