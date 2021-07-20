COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 20
After having to cancel last season, senior baseball is back
Visitors from across Canada began arriving on P.E.I. Sunday without the need to self-isolate — provided they are fully vaccinated.
They've been sharing pictures of how reunions have been going so far.
The crack of the bat, the chatter from the dugout and the cheers from the stands were welcome sounds in Charlottetown this weekend as senior baseball returned after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.
Tourism operators are seeing their bookings increase with the latest opening of the borders.
Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers.
The P.E.I. Pride Festival kicked off on Sunday with a church service, barbecue in the park and a sold out drag show at The Guild in Charlottetown. The event is more open than last year, but pandemic restrictions are still having an impact.
P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick reported no new cases, with nine active COVID-19 cases.
- Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 cases. There are now seven known active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has four new cases, and a total of 50 active cases of COVID-19
Also in the news
-
The Public Schools Branch had to make some changes to help anxious students during the pandemic, and that will continue with more counsellors in the fall.
- Large cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters starting in November, but Port of Charlottetown doesn't expect any until the spring.
- Travelling to or within Canada? The rules have changed. Here's what you need to know.
- Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
