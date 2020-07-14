Small businesses are making adjustments as mask recommendations change, setting protocols for employees, seeking suppliers, and even offering discounts to mask-wearing customers.

Contact tracing and testing is underway on a new case of COVID-19, a man in his 40s who is a health-care worker in the emergency department Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. More than 200 staff and patients have been identified for testing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown what can be possible with regard to a basic income guarantee on P.E.I., says the chair of the legislative committee on poverty.

The Downtown Farmers' Market returned to Charlottetown with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Health PEI told employees in an email earlier this week that all staff who come in contact with patients and who aren't able to physically distance must now wear medical masks.

A second round of tests at Whisperwood Villa have all come back negative.

The P.E.I. Humane Society says dog bites are on the rise this year, and believe it's likely linked to more people staying at home because of the pandemic.

The testing station for COVID-19 is back up and running again at Confederation Bridge, after complaints from truckers.

