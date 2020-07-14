Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 14
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 14

Small businesses are adapting to new mask-wearing recommendations, and testing is underway on contacts of a case of COVID-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Testing is underway for contacts of a health-care worker who has COVID-19

CBC News ·
With more cases of COVID-19 appearing on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office is emphasizing the basics of infection control, such as mask wearing and enhanced cleaning. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Small businesses are making adjustments as mask recommendations change, setting protocols for employees, seeking suppliers, and even offering discounts to mask-wearing customers.

Contact tracing and testing is underway on a new case of COVID-19, a man in his 40s who is a health-care worker in the emergency department Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. More than 200 staff and patients have been identified for testing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown what can be possible with regard to a basic income guarantee on P.E.I., says the chair of the legislative committee on poverty.

The Downtown Farmers' Market returned to Charlottetown with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Health PEI told employees in an email earlier this week that all staff who come in contact with patients and who aren't able to physically distance must now wear medical masks.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now