COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Dec. 29

Community halls, struggling with gathering restrictions in place during the pandemic, get some help from the province.

Carole Dixon has been a nurse for nearly 50 years, but the pandemic still had a thing or two to teacher her.

Three new cases were reported on Christmas Eve for P.E.I. They were all related to travel outside the Atlantic region, and involving people who were already self-isolating.

Passengers on three Air Canada flights are being advised to monitor for symptoms and report for a test if any appear.

COVID testing clinics will have reduced hours on New Year's Eve and all will be closed on New Year's Day.

A CBC investigation on how different provinces reacted to COVID-19 cases has found that all four Atlantic provinces avoided major outbreaks by remaining vigilant with their restrictions.

A Summerside couple is brightening up the darker-than-usual holiday season for the seniors across the street through a Christmas light display that's been supplemented by donors.

Nick Cameron and Richard Rogers are brightening up the lives of the residents of a seniors home across the street. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

The annual polar bear dip in Charlottetown was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. Co-organizer Cheryl Paynter said it would not be possible to adhere to distancing guidelines.

The Island has had 94 positive cases, with five still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Also in the news

After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the former Smith Lodge building in downtown Charlottetown is finally set to open its transitional housing beds.

An Island teacher reflects upon the "enormous responsibility" of keeping students safe during the pandemic.

In her last interview with CBC P.E.I. before the holidays and the end of 2020, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reflected on the tough past year, and looked ahead to some possible changes to pandemic protocols in the new year.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.