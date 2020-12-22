COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Dec. 22

It won't be the Christmas they hoped for, but residents of long-term care homes on P.E.I. are pleased that visitor restrictions have been lifted somewhat in time for Christmas.

Jason Lee, the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, provides a perspective of what it's been like operating long-term care homes during the pandemic.

Staff at the Culinary Institute of Canada have put together Christmas dinners for 300 Holland College students who can't go home this holiday season.

P.E.I.'s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is going smoothly vaccinating 250 to 300 people a day, and by the end of Monday organizers hoped to have 1,200 people vaccinated Karen Ellis, program lead for public health nursing on P.E.I. told CBC News: Compass.

Do you get chills just seeing a needle? 20 to 30 per cent of adults have a high level of needle fear, and up to 60 per cent of kids, says pain expert Katie Birnie. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Organizers with the volunteer group Santa's Angels say demand for Christmas-morning visits from Santa, complete with presents and food, is up again this year on Prince Edward Island.

Afraid of needles, including the COVID-19 vaccine? It's more common than people think, says clinical psychologist Katie Birnie, who offered suggestions for coping with needle fear.The Island has had 91 positive cases, with seven active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.