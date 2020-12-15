COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Dec. 15
An inside look at the record number of COVID-19 tests conducted last week
The latest requirements for travel to China are making it hard for people trying to get there from Prince Edward Island.
School bus routes have faced new challenges during the pandemic, and the French Language School Board has received some assistance with that for the winter.
Medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German discusses last week's record-breaking COVID-19 testing numbers with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
A major P.E.I. poultry producer says demand is stronger than normal this year.
After nine months of living through the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, actor Tessa Mossey says she feels "very, very spoiled" to be back home in Charlottetown.
P.E.I. has had 89 positive cases of COVID-19 with 17 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.
Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are now 57 known active cases in that province.
One new case was announced in New Brunswick, bringing its number of active cases to 59.
Also in the news
- Here's how some Islanders are occupying themselves during the new lockdown.
- Morrison also said she is anticipating a vaccine will arrive soon. The first high-priority groups could be immunized by Wednesday.
- The pandemic has created challenges for Islanders looking to cut down on waste.
- P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All are related to travel.
- On Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King said it is possible the so-called circuit-breaker measures could be eased earlier than Dec. 21.
