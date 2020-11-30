COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Dec. 1

While many restaurants on P.E.I. are struggling in the pandemic, two have chosen to expand.

Students returned to Charlottetown Rural High School on Monday morning for the first time since they found out one of their peers had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Norbert Carpenter, acting director of the Public Schools Branch, spoke with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about how that day went.

The pandemic has delayed the implementation of a new electronic medical records system.

Santa Claus began a series of drive-by tours of Charlottetown Monday night, accompanied by bright lights and sirens.

The emergency operations centre is back up at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown in preparation for more COVID-19 cases.

Volunteers in Montague remain busy preparing a free weekly meal for people in the community who need it. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Despite the pandemic, P.E.I. restaurants offering takeout and delivery registered some growth in September, according to Statistics Canada restaurant sales data.

The pandemic has forced the suspension of play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

P.E.I. has seen a total of 72 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, giving the province a total of 138 active cases.

New Brunswick reported six new cases, bringing its number of active cases to 120.

Also in the news

A Montague couple has adapted to ensure the weekly free meal offered at a local church is still on the table during the pandemic.

The P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities is cautioning Islanders about making assumptions regarding people who don't wear masks.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the Charlottetown Rural student should not be seen simply as P.E.I.'s 72nd case of COVID-19, but rather someone who deserves the province's love and support.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

