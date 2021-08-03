COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Aug. 3
No new cases of COVID-19 announced over the weekend
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported for P.E.I. over the weekend, but there were some potential exposure sights related to travellers.
The Chief Public Health Office says anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 7554 from Montreal to Charlottetown on July 27 should monitor for symptoms.
In a separate case, the CPHO reported potential exposures at two restaurants and a golf course from July 23-26.
Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.
Dancing is still on the list of prohibited activities in the pandemic on P.E.I., and people are eager to get back to it.
Islander Omair Imtiaz shares his experience of getting vaccinated on P.E.I.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday and has 37 active cases.
- Nova Scotia has not updated its case data since Friday, when it had nine active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, its first in two weeks. It has five active.
Also in the news
- P.E.I. Auditor General Darren Noonan released a special report Thursday on the government's COVID-19 support programs, and found some weaknesses in oversight.
- Prince Edward Island is on track to have 80 per cent of its vaccine eligible population fully vaccinated before August ends, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
- P.E.I. health officials are allowing drop-in, last-minute appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, after 2 p.m. at vaccination clinics.
- The Gold Cup parade and Old Home Week will return this August, although in a scaled-down format that follows COVID-19 guidelines.
- There was a massive drop in youth crime on P.E.I. last year, and it may be partly because of the pandemic
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
