COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Aug. 3

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported for P.E.I. over the weekend, but there were some potential exposure sights related to travellers.

The Chief Public Health Office says anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 7554 from Montreal to Charlottetown on July 27 should monitor for symptoms.

In a separate case, the CPHO reported potential exposures at two restaurants and a golf course from July 23-26.

Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.

Alan Doyle had people clapping and stomping their feet in their seats at the Trailside Music Hall last week, but there was no dancing allowed. (Rose Marie Braden)

Dancing is still on the list of prohibited activities in the pandemic on P.E.I., and people are eager to get back to it.

Islander Omair Imtiaz shares his experience of getting vaccinated on P.E.I.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday and has 37 active cases.

Nova Scotia has not updated its case data since Friday, when it had nine active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, its first in two weeks. It has five active.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.