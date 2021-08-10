COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Aug. 9

P.E.I. will have a COVID-19 briefing today, the first in three weeks. The province is describing this as a regular briefing.

Workers in seafood and meat processing and in health care are not being targeted for mandatory vaccination, due to high voluntary rates.

Starting Monday, with the Canadian border open to fully-vaccinated travellers from the U.S., those travellers are also allowed on P.E.I. without self-isolating.

COVID-19 and construction bottlenecks are delaying P.E.I.'s mental health campus, officials say.

Fall Flavours and the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival will be back in September, after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

UPEI faculty and staff say air quality on campus needs to be improved to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island currently has four active cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday and has a total of 66 active cases.

Nova Scotia has seven new cases and 16 active cases, with one person being treated in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and it has six active cases as the province prepares to drop mandatory masks requirements today.

