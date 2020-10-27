Mental health calls to police have been soaring in recent years, and the pandemic appears to be making the problem worse.

Officials at Smith Lodge, a Charlottetown outreach centre helping people struggling with issues related to addiction, mental health and homelessness, say space limitations brought on by the pandemic will bring challenges this winter.

Demand is up at P.E.I.'s main food bank and soup kitchen, and its manager says there's a direct link to the pandemic.

Island schools are still COVID-free, but teachers are reporting heavier workloads and stress related to the pandemic.

People are shopping less on P.E.I., but they are also shopping differently. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

P.E.I.'s reputation as a place relatively safe from COVID-19 is contributing to strong home sales on the Island, says the P.E.I. Real Estate Association.

Shopping habits and fashion choices are changing on P.E.I. as more people continue to work from home, retailers say.

Halloween is on for Prince Edward Island, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison offered tips for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

