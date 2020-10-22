Summerside's Journal-Pioneer newspaper is returning as a weekly publication in early November after shutting down in the spring due to COVID-19, according to a story published on the paper's website.

P.E.I.'s golf courses have been busy, despite a lack of tourists during the pandemic.

The continued closure of the psychiatric unit at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is unacceptable, says Green MLA Trish Altass. Psychiatric patients were sent home in March to make way for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.

Island craft lovers won't be able to enjoy the annual Three Oaks Craft Fair this fall, but they will have a "COVID-friendly" alternative this weekend in Summerside.

P.E.I.'s retail sales took a big jump in August but they still have a way to go before they reach pre-pandemic levels.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

The pandemic was a central issue in the CBC-sponsored debate Tuesday evening between candidates in the District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection.

Prince Edward Island construction companies are maintaining a brisk pace of work despite the pandemic, but say workers are getting harder to find all the time.

Expansion and capital improvements at three P.E.I. schools will be accelerated due to the federal government's new COVID-19 Resilience Stream infrastructure funding, the province said in a news release. Principals at the schools say they're thrilled.

