Summerside's Journal Pioneer newspaper is back in print after a seven-month hiatus.

Some businesses on P.E.I. are adapting to current public health measures as planning for staff holiday parties picks up steam and groups look to celebrate in a physically distant manner.

The COVID-19 drop-in testing site in O'Leary has changed its hours, now operating Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The province renewed its state of emergency for another 30 days, and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said he expects those renewals to continue into the foreseeable future.

Recruitment methods have changed at UPEI due to COVID-19, but interest has remained high, university officials say.

Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19. There have also been no deaths in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

Also in the news

The Unit 9 psychiatric ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has reopened after patients were relocated in the spring to make room for potential COVID-19 cases.

Communities across P.E.I. are preparing for physically-distanced Remembrance Day ceremonies.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no deaths, hospitalizations and no evidence of community spread

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

