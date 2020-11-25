COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Nov. 26

A social media group is compiling a growing list of Island businesses to help people shop local.

Islanders in hospital and long-term care in western P.E.I., suffering from isolation in the pandemic, can now explore the world using virtual reality headsets.

UPEI and Holland College are recommending students not leave the Island during the Christmas holidays, but are making plans in case they do.

Prince Edward Island has one new case of COVID-19 and three potential exposure sites in Charlottetown.

Confederation Centre has redesigned how people will take in shows during the pandemic. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

P.E.I.'s Department of Justice and Public Safety says it is dealing with a spike in people seeking approval to come to the Island.

This year's Victorian Christmas Market in downtown Charlottetown is being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Performances at the Confederation Centre of the Arts will look different this holiday season.

There are two active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 70 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

A new group on P.E.I. is helping to make sure Islanders have reusable masks, by linking up mask donors with agencies and groups in a position to receive and distribute them.

Health-care facilities are taking some extra precautions during the next two weeks while the Atlantic bubble is suspended.

As Island businesses gear up for the holidays, news of the Atlantic bubble closing has left some hoping it will be a chance to attract and retain more local customers.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

