COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Nov. 19

The head of Greater Moncton's Chamber of Commerce regrets that P.E.I. Premier Dennis King King is urging Islanders not to make the region part of their holiday shopping plans.

King said there are no changes to the Atlantic bubble, but changes may be necessary if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

A federal aid package for P.E.I.'s devastated tourism industry could be on the way soon, King said.

Island schools are noticing a small increase in absentee rates for students from kindergarten to Grade 11, with Grade 12 students the only exception.

The province's new mask-wearing mandate had the support of most people CBC P.E.I. spoke with. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

As of 12:01 a.m. on Friday and continuing until Feb. 15, non-medical masks will be required in all indoor public places, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said at the Island's weekly public health briefing on Tuesday.

There are three active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Most people CBC P.E.I. spoke with on the streets of Charlottetown Tuesday supported new mandatory mask rules.

The Stratford food drive last weekend fell short of its record year in 2019, but the executive director of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry food bank said he is still pleased with the results given the challenges of COVID-19.

Hockey P.E.I. says there has been several complaints about spectators not wearing masks, which violates its pandemic protocols.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with violating public health orders following a gathering of about 60 people in Summerside on the weekend.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

