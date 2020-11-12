COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Nov. 12

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new case is a rotational worker in his 30s who travelled outside the Atlantic bubble. The Chief Public Health Office is advising people who visited

Red and White Hardware Store in Ellerslie, P.E.I., Nov. 9 between 3 and 4 p.m.

Walmart in Summerside, P.E.I., Nov. 10 between 9 and 10 a.m.

to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they experience them:

This adds to one case announced Tuesday and two announced Friday. That brings the total active cases to four in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

P.E.I. is aiming to start COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2021 in the wake of promising news from drug manufacturer Pfizer this week.

Members of the public still had the opportunity to pin their poppy to a wreath at the Charlottetown cenotaph. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Islanders had to remember veterans mostly virtually this year due to COVID-19.

There was a small gathering at the Charlottetown cenotaph Wednesday morning where people were given suggestions about other ways they could honour veterans.

Several other municipalities also made adjustments to their Remembrance Day celebrations due to the pandemic.

Also in the news

The Charlottetown Legion is bracing for a big drop in funds raised in its poppy campaign this year, which means less money for charities supporting veterans.

P.E.I. has put in an order for more flu vaccines after distributing nearly 79,200 doses. The Chief Public Health Office called it one of the largest uptakes ever.

P.E.I. schools are proceeding with parent-teacher interviews despite the pandemic. Here's what that will look like.

The association representing airports in Atlantic Canada has asked all four provincial governments to begin testing passengers flying into the region's airports for COVID-19.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

