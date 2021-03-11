COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, March 11
Pharmacists set to begin delivering COVID-19 vaccines
Summerside residents will pay more for utilities in the proposed budget, as the city tries to deal with reduced revenues during the pandemic.
Expect a lot of city-sponsored construction around Charlottetown in the coming year, because on Wednesday council voted 9-1 to approve an extra-large capital budget.
The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association is ready to help with the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for people aged 18-29 who work in the food service industry on the Island.
A new P.E.I. restaurant promotion has been announced for later this month that will give dine-in customers up to $15 off their meals.
The P.E.I. government says the province got a $12-million benefit from the pandemic bubble play of CPL pro-soccer last summer, but the Opposition disputes that figure.
It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Here's a look back at the year on P.E.I.
P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. It has 28 active cases.
New Brunswick reported no new cases Wednesday. It has 34 active cases.
Nova Scotia reported one new case, bringing its active total to 24.
Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases for the first time in five weeks, and will begin to loosen restrictions.
Also in the news
- Here is why sometimes people test negative for COVID-19, and then later test positive.
- Hockey P.E.I. has brought its regular minor league season to an abrupt end.
- Islanders are seeing a 'glimmer of hope' that they may be able to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games.
- Genetic testing has shown that the clusters of COVID-19 cases in Charlottetown and Summerside were linked, but they were not cases of the more contagious variants of concern, such as B117.
- Premier Dennis King says the province has not been asked to send its allocated COVID-19 doses to other provinces.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.