COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, March 11

Summerside residents will pay more for utilities in the proposed budget, as the city tries to deal with reduced revenues during the pandemic.

Expect a lot of city-sponsored construction around Charlottetown in the coming year, because on Wednesday council voted 9-1 to approve an extra-large capital budget.

The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association is ready to help with the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for people aged 18-29 who work in the food service industry on the Island.

A new P.E.I. restaurant promotion has been announced for later this month that will give dine-in customers up to $15 off their meals.

The minor league regular hockey season on P.E.I. has been shut down. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The P.E.I. government says the province got a $12-million benefit from the pandemic bubble play of CPL pro-soccer last summer, but the Opposition disputes that figure.

It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Here's a look back at the year on P.E.I.

P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. It has 28 active cases.

New Brunswick reported no new cases Wednesday. It has 34 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported one new case, bringing its active total to 24.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases for the first time in five weeks, and will begin to loosen restrictions.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

