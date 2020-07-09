COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 9
Education, from primary through post-secondary, was a hot topic in the P.E.I. Legislature Wednesday.
Souris mayor concerned about activities of Quebec residents in town
The Canadian Mental Health Association on P.E.I. is offering its suicide prevention training program again, but it is now online.
Education Minister Brad Trivers was questioned in the P.E.I. Legislature about school plans for the fall, including how school buses will work under physical distancing measures.
The opposition Liberals are calling on the province to provide increased funding to UPEI and Holland College to ensure tuition isn't increased and programs are not cut.
The mayor of Souris, P.E.I., is hearing "quite a few" reports of Quebec residents visiting places they should not be, in violation of COVID-19 pandemic rules.
P.E.I. has had a total of 32 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.
Also in the news
- Some businesses on P.E.I. are struggling to keep up with the demand for outdoor sporting goods following booming sales at the start of the season as the global COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
- The mayor of the resort municipality that includes Cavendish and surrounding areas is calling on the federal government to eliminate entrance fees to national parks this summer to attract more people and help restart the economy.
- The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Charlottetown is filling up again now that donation pickups have resumed.
