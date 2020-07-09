The Canadian Mental Health Association on P.E.I. is offering its suicide prevention training program again, but it is now online.

Education Minister Brad Trivers was questioned in the P.E.I. Legislature about school plans for the fall, including how school buses will work under physical distancing measures.

The opposition Liberals are calling on the province to provide increased funding to UPEI and Holland College to ensure tuition isn't increased and programs are not cut.

The mayor of Souris, P.E.I., is hearing "quite a few" reports of Quebec residents visiting places they should not be, in violation of COVID-19 pandemic rules.

Kayaks are among the items difficult to keep in stock during the pandemic. (Submitted by Anne Murray)

P.E.I. has had a total of 32 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.

Some businesses on P.E.I. are struggling to keep up with the demand for outdoor sporting goods following booming sales at the start of the season as the global COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The mayor of the resort municipality that includes Cavendish and surrounding areas is calling on the federal government to eliminate entrance fees to national parks this summer to attract more people and help restart the economy.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Charlottetown is filling up again now that donation pickups have resumed.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

