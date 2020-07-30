Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 30
How one musician has been lifting spirits with virtual bagpipe performances. And, P.E.I.'s EMO reviewing how it responds to emergencies in the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.

CBC News ·
Quebec has a mandatory mask order for all indoor public spaces. Dr. Heather Morrison says masks on P.E.I. are encouraged, but not yet mandatory. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

A P.E.I. piper has found a unique way to lift spirits during the COVID-19 lockdown. James MacHattie offered a daily dose of vitamin B, as in bagpipes — virtually of course.

P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is reviewing how it responds to emergencies in light of the ever-changing situation with COVID-19 and the challenges the pandemic presents.

Norbert Carpenter, who took on one of the Island's most crucial education roles this week, says the back-to-school plan for students in the age of COVID-19 is "days away" from being released.

CBC Montreal asked dozens of physicians, epidemiologists and public health experts what to expect from a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Most said the severity of a second wave will depend on what infection-control measures governments put in place and whether or not people adhere to public health guidelines.

The Canadian Premier League will play its coronavirus-shortened soccer season in Charlottetown beginning Aug. 13.

P.E.I. had some of the highest rates of continued use of child-care services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study released by Statistics Canada.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

