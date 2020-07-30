A P.E.I. piper has found a unique way to lift spirits during the COVID-19 lockdown. James MacHattie offered a daily dose of vitamin B, as in bagpipes — virtually of course.

P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is reviewing how it responds to emergencies in light of the ever-changing situation with COVID-19 and the challenges the pandemic presents.

Norbert Carpenter, who took on one of the Island's most crucial education roles this week, says the back-to-school plan for students in the age of COVID-19 is "days away" from being released.

CBC Montreal asked dozens of physicians, epidemiologists and public health experts what to expect from a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Most said the severity of a second wave will depend on what infection-control measures governments put in place and whether or not people adhere to public health guidelines.

The Canadian Premier League will play its coronavirus-shortened soccer season in Charlottetown beginning Aug. 13.

P.E.I. had some of the highest rates of continued use of child-care services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study released by Statistics Canada.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

