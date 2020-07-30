COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 30
P.E.I.'s EMO reviewing how it responds to emergencies in the ever-changing COVID-19 situation
A P.E.I. piper has found a unique way to lift spirits during the COVID-19 lockdown. James MacHattie offered a daily dose of vitamin B, as in bagpipes — virtually of course.
P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is reviewing how it responds to emergencies in light of the ever-changing situation with COVID-19 and the challenges the pandemic presents.
Norbert Carpenter, who took on one of the Island's most crucial education roles this week, says the back-to-school plan for students in the age of COVID-19 is "days away" from being released.
CBC Montreal asked dozens of physicians, epidemiologists and public health experts what to expect from a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Most said the severity of a second wave will depend on what infection-control measures governments put in place and whether or not people adhere to public health guidelines.
The Canadian Premier League will play its coronavirus-shortened soccer season in Charlottetown beginning Aug. 13.
P.E.I. had some of the highest rates of continued use of child-care services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study released by Statistics Canada.
The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.
Also in the news
- Watermark Theatre in North Rustico is using the pause caused by COVID-19 to refocus and work on projects that can't be done during a regular busy season.
- A scientist from P.E.I. who has been working on the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission says he won't be able to attend the official launch in Cape Canaveral, Fla., due to coronavirus safety measures.
- The province has brought in a new family connection stream process, allowing family members who live outside the Atlantic bubble to apply for pre-approved recreational travel to visit the Island.
- A Summerside woman hopes her mission to spread kindness through acts of giving back will inspire others to do the same for strangers, especially in dark times like a global pandemic.
- P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is not yet prepared to make non-medical masks mandatory, but strongly recommends people wear them out in public.
