COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 29

P.E.I. health officials are allowing drop-in, last-minute appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, after 2 p.m. at vaccination clinics

The Gold Cup parade and Old Home Week will return this August, although in a scaled-down format that follows COVID-19 guidelines.

There was a massive drop in youth crime on P.E.I. last year, and it maybe partly because of the pandemic.

Anne was absent from Green Gables last year due to pandemic restrictions, but she is back this year with a brand new tour.

The new Green Gables tour includes ropes-down access to some rooms. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The Upper Room soup kitchen in Charlottetown began offering takeout during the pandemic, and it was so popular it is continuing the program.

After a cycling couple was almost stuck at the foot of Confederation Bridge because they didn't know the shuttle service had been cancelled during the pandemic, Strait Crossing Bridge apologized and offered a free bridge pass.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and has eight active cases.

Nova Scotia has no new COVID-19 cases, with nine active in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and the active case count dropped to two.

Also in the news

English language schools on P.E.I., which rely heavily on foreign students, are hoping travel opens up soon.

Two cases of COVID-19, caught by testing at the border in visitors to P.E.I., were announced Monday. Both travellers were unvaccinated and are self-isolating.

Some bakeries on P.E.I. are too busy to take new cake orders as Islanders catch up on celebrations missed during the pandemic.

Here are some signs that the pandemic is coming to an end on P.E.I., and some things from the pandemic that will linger.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

