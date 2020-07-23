Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 23
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 23

A UPEI student discusses her experience of the failed federal youth volunteer program, and Charlottetown MP Sean Casey says a federal rent subsidy program is not working for everyone.

P.E.I. needs to explain what it's doing with private information it is gathering, says civil rights group

At a traditional feast served at Orwell Corner, a mask is added to the period costumes of the servers. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

A UPEI student talks about how the cancellation of a federal youth volunteer program has left her in the lurch.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program is not working for some Island businesses that have been evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Charlottetown MP Sean Casey.

A jobless rate for women on P.E.I. that is almost double what it is for men shows the need for structural changes to provide women with more secure jobs, says the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

The P.E.I. government owes Islanders and Atlantic Canadians an explanation for the private information it is collecting during the pandemic, says the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

Ann Robertson, executive director of CHANCES, says she hopes to find a place for the Belfast daycare so it can stay open. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Prince Edward Island is now down to two active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began. 

Also in the news

  • New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says Islanders needn't worry about his province opening up to two communities in Quebec.
  • School officials on P.E.I. say they continue to work on plans for a safe return to class and hope to provide parents with details in plenty of time before the bell rings on Sept. 8.
  • CHANCES daycare in Belfast is looking for a new home to avoid closing its doors Aug. 21. It was originally located at the Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge —  a long-term care home — but COVID-19 pushed it to Belfast Consolidated School.

