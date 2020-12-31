COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Dec. 31

A dentist looks back on the frustration she faced in trying to help her patients during the height of pandemic restrictions on the Island.

A public meeting to decide the future of short-term rentals in Charlottetown was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city says it's not planning to reschedule anytime soon.

A researcher at Oxford University, originally from Summerside, talks about the importance of controlling borders during the pandemic.

P.E.I. professional rugby player Alysha Corrigan is now in London to join a team called the Saracens, despite COVID-19 related training and travel challenges.

COVID-19 testing clinics on P.E.I. are closed New Year's Day, with reduced hours on New Year's Eve. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

As part of a series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islanders, a retail store manager talks about how the pandemic has affected her business.

CBC News looks back at the impact of COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last 10 months.

The Island has had 96 positive cases, with six still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

