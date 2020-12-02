COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Dec. 3

P.E.I. is adding 55 new front-line positions to schools across the province to support students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several P.E.I. appliance stores are dealing with a shortage of products to sell because COVID-19 is affecting the manufacturers of fridges, stoves, washers and dryers.

P.E.I. is planning to announce new support for the tourism industry in early January. Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay says there are gaps in the federal plan.

A new study is examining how and why people are being shamed during the pandemic.

No need for coins when parking in downtown Charlottetown this month. (Pat Martel/CBC)

A program where Islanders share their Christmas traditions with newcomers has moved online.

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, bringing its number of active cases to 127.

In New Brunswick, six new cases were reported, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 119.

P.E.I. has seen a total of 72 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

