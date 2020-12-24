COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Christmas Eve
Santa is coming tonight, but don't worry, Dr. Heather Morrison says he's pre-approved for travel
After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the former Smith Lodge building in downtown Charlottetown is finally set to open its transitional housing beds.
An Island teacher reflects upon the 'enormous responsibility' of keeping students safe during the pandemic.
So long, 2020: Charlottetown's iconic waterfront sign welcomes the new year.
In her last interview with CBC P.E.I. before the holidays and the end of 2020, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reflected on the tough past year, and looked ahead to some possible changes to pandemic protocols in the new year.
The Cornwall Lions Club handed out twice as many Christmas hampers this year as last year, and that need is being seen elsewhere on P.E.I. too as the pandemic continues to affect Islanders' bottom lines.
Health Canada has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and doses should arrive in Canada by the end of this year.
The popularity of pets has soared during the pandemic, and some Islanders looking for a pet from the P.E.I. Humane Society say they're frustrated at the lightning-fast adoptions — they aren't even seeing notices of new pets online before they are taken down.
Many older adults have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic in ways from which they may not be able to recover, says a P.E.I. geriatrician.
The Island has had 91 positive cases, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.
- A P.E.I. woman tackled pandemic boredom by making more than 100 tiny hats for newborns.
- CBC P.E.I. launched the first in a series of stories with Islanders who've made a difference in the lives of others during the pandemic, starting with the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, Jason Lee, who said that at one point he slept in his barn for fear of spreading the virus to his family.
- It won't be the Christmas they hoped for, but residents of long-term care homes on P.E.I. are pleased that visitor restrictions have been lifted somewhat in time for Christmas.
- The province is offering cash to community halls to help them get through COVID-19 in the New Year.
- P.E.I.'s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is going smoothly, vaccinating 250 to 300 people a day, said Karen Ellis, the program lead for public health nursing on P.E.I., in an interview with CBC News: Compass.
- Organizers with the volunteer group Santa's Angels say demand for Christmas-morning visits from Santa, complete with presents and food, is up again this year on Prince Edward Island.
- Afraid of needles, including the COVID-19 vaccine? It's more common than people think, says clinical psychologist Katie Birnie, who offered suggestions for coping with needle fear.
