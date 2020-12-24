COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Christmas Eve

After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the former Smith Lodge building in downtown Charlottetown is finally set to open its transitional housing beds.

An Island teacher reflects upon the 'enormous responsibility' of keeping students safe during the pandemic.

So long, 2020: Charlottetown's iconic waterfront sign welcomes the new year.

In her last interview with CBC P.E.I. before the holidays and the end of 2020, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reflected on the tough past year, and looked ahead to some possible changes to pandemic protocols in the new year.

As Charlottetown's sign comes down, Islanders remember 2020 as a year hijacked by COVID-19. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The Cornwall Lions Club handed out twice as many Christmas hampers this year as last year, and that need is being seen elsewhere on P.E.I. too as the pandemic continues to affect Islanders' bottom lines.

Health Canada has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and doses should arrive in Canada by the end of this year.

The popularity of pets has soared during the pandemic, and some Islanders looking for a pet from the P.E.I. Humane Society say they're frustrated at the lightning-fast adoptions — they aren't even seeing notices of new pets online before they are taken down.

Many older adults have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic in ways from which they may not be able to recover, says a P.E.I. geriatrician.

The Island has had 91 positive cases, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

