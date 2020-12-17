COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Dec. 17

The first person vaccinated against COVID-19 on P.E.I. says he felt like a kid on Christmas morning. The vaccination program started Wednesday and will continue through the first half of 2021.

Health PEI Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling says the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations went smoothly.

P.E.I. received about 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, as public health officials prepared to start rolling out a massive vaccination program.

P.E.I. will not further extend the deadline for property tax payments. These were deferred to the end of the year to help people struggling financially through the pandemic.

With one of the largest Christian celebrations just days away, many churches on P.E.I. are left wondering how many people they will be able to welcome over the Christmas season.

'It's no fun to lose some guaranteed money right before the holidays,' says musician Nick Doneff. He cancelled his sold out show that was scheduled for the day before restrictions went in place. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie spoke with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about what calls are up and which ones are down during the pandemic.

Island performers have had their Christmas shows cancelled in the circuit break lockdown, costing them expected earnings just before the holidays.

A P.E.I. high school student has developed a website of activities that people can do together over the holidays, even if they can't actually get together.

The Chief Public Health Office is planning random spot checks on some of the 1,200 Islanders who will be self-isolating over the next few weeks, to make sure they are staying put.

Demand for the services of food banks is up, especially with Christmas approaching. In association with the food banks, CBC's Feed A Family campaign is trying to max out local donations by this Friday.

There were no new positive cases announced Wednesday. on P.E.I. The Island has had 89 positive cases, with 16 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported eight new positive cases Wednesday, Newfoundland and Labrador five, and Nova Scotia four.

Also in the news

At a public health briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she hoped P.E.I. could start easing some — but not all — of the COVID-19 circuit breaker restrictions this Friday.

Students in health-related fields at Collège de l'Île and Holland College, such as the resident care worker program and the dental assistant program, had their on-the-job placements delayed back in March, meaning graduation didn't happen until November.

Amid complaints about the impossibility of physical distancing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during peak periods, Health PEI told CBC News that it is "exploring alternative options" to manage traffic flow.

P.E.I. high schools are having to re-examine their pandemic operational plans after a COVID-19 case at Charlottetown Rural. "One thing I've learned from the pandemic is that I don't expect anything anymore," said Erin Johnston, assistant director with the Public Schools Branch. "It seems all very unpredictable."

House prices on Prince Edward Island have continued to zoom upwards during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the latest numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association showing the average price rose 21 per cent from November 2019 to November 2020.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

