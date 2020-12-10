COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Dec. 10

A COVID-19 testing clinic was set up at Holland College in Charlottetown Wednesday, and will move to UPEI Thursday.

A pop-up testing clinic will be held at UPEI from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

That clinic is primarily for UPEI staff, students and faculty in the 20-29 age range, but Health and Wellness Centre director Marilyn Barrett said it is also open to others in that age bracket in the region.

There will be no clinic at Holland College on Thursday.

Clinics and hours of operation are as follows:

Montague, Montague Legion, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlottetown, Park Street, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summerside, Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

O'Leary, O'Leary Health Centre, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Wednesday afternoon there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island and all test results received in the last 24 hours have come back negative. On Tuesday, 1,300 COVID-19 tests were processed provincewide and all were negative.

This marks two days in a row with no new cases of COVID-19 for P.E.I., following an outbreak on the weekend that caused public health to enact "circuit-breaker" measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Some restaurants on P.E.I. have been forced to cut back hours and lay off employees as new public health measures forbidding indoor dining take effect.

Some beauty salons say they are dealing with cancellations during this latest phase. (Jessica Davis Photography )

The owner of a tuna processing company in North Lake is lending the province two lab-approved freezers to help store COVID-19 vaccines.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market will be open during its regular hours Saturday, but only a maximum of 50 patrons will be allowed inside at a time.

Some communities are feeling the effects of the new public health measures as rinks and community halls shut down.

Some beauty salons say they are dealing with cancellations during this latest phase, and at least one closed temporarily.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive on P.E.I. as early as next week (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Sunday, the province asked all Islanders in the capital region between the ages of 20 and 29 to get tested, even if they have no symptoms. Thousands lined up to take tests Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, Morrison asked those 20-something Islanders to make a change: those with symptoms, those who live with roommates the same age or work in a crowded space with people the same age should be tested first. Everyone else was asked to wait a few days.

After Morrison issued another warning Monday to anyone who disobeys self-isolation orders, a 21-year-old woman who arrived on the Island by air Monday night was charged and fined $1,000, RCMP said Wednesday.

Morrison said the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive on P.E.I. as early as next week, allowing the province to vaccine 1,000 people, starting with the most vulnerable: residents and staff in long-term care.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

