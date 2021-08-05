Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 5

P.E.I. reports its first cases of COVID-19 in weeks, and concerns are being raised about the indoor air quality at UPEI.

DJs are happy to see dancing return to weddings

UPEI faculty and staff are concerned about air quality as some students return to campus in the fall. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

UPEI faculty and staff say air quality on campus needs to be improved to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island has three new COVID-19 cases involving travel, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release late Wednesday.

DJs in Prince Edward Island say business is starting to pick up now that the province is allowing dancing at weddings.

A P.E.I. woman is hoping to highlight some of the Island's attractions, and give publicity to local businesses and tourism operators affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Biking on the Bonshaw trails is one of many activities highlighted on the Activate Our Island Twitter account. (Activate Our Island/Twitter)

Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

