COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 5
DJs are happy to see dancing return to weddings
UPEI faculty and staff say air quality on campus needs to be improved to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Prince Edward Island has three new COVID-19 cases involving travel, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release late Wednesday.
DJs in Prince Edward Island say business is starting to pick up now that the province is allowing dancing at weddings.
A P.E.I. woman is hoping to highlight some of the Island's attractions, and give publicity to local businesses and tourism operators affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and has 11 active cases.
- New Brunswick also has two new cases, for a total of 41 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has one new case, and six active cases.
Also in the news
- Islander Omair Imtiaz shares his experience of getting vaccinated on P.E.I.
- P.E.I. Auditor General Darren Noonan released a special report Thursday on the government's COVID-19 support programs, and found some weaknesses in oversight.
- Prince Edward Island is on track to have 80 per cent of its vaccine eligible population fully vaccinated before August ends, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
- P.E.I. health officials are allowing drop-in, last-minute appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, after 2 p.m. at vaccination clinics.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.