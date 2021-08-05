COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Aug. 5

UPEI faculty and staff say air quality on campus needs to be improved to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island has three new COVID-19 cases involving travel, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release late Wednesday.

DJs in Prince Edward Island say business is starting to pick up now that the province is allowing dancing at weddings.

A P.E.I. woman is hoping to highlight some of the Island's attractions, and give publicity to local businesses and tourism operators affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Biking on the Bonshaw trails is one of many activities highlighted on the Activate Our Island Twitter account. (Activate Our Island/Twitter)

Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and has 11 active cases.

New Brunswick also has two new cases, for a total of 41 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one new case, and six active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

