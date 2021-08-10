COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Aug. 9

Former Charlottetown city councillor Bruce Garrity describes coming down with COVID-19 while working on development projects in Kenya.

No new COVID-19 cases were announced on Thursday. The province had reported two cases on Wednesday.

There were some tearful reunions as Americans were allowed to come to P.E.I. for the first time since the pandemic started.

Auditor-General Darren Noonan appeared before a legislative committee to take questions about his report on the province's COVID-19 support programs.

After 18 quiet months, the Charlottetown Airport is buzzing with activity again.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said more needs to be done to get people vaccinated in the province.

Workers in seafood and meat processing and in health care are not being targeted for mandatory vaccination, due to high voluntary rates.

Prince Edward Island has eight active cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, for a total of 68 active cases.

Nova Scotia has seven new cases and 24 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador no longer gives updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The province had five active cases as of Wednesday.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

