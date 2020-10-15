COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, Oct. 15

COVID-19 is impacting business for several P.E.I. operations.

WestJet has decided to suspend flights in and out of P.E.I. by Nov. 2. A decision the CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority says he's disappointed, but not surprised by.

Community halls are also hurting due to the pandemic. COVID-19 has led to countless cancellations and community groups that normally rent out space for events say it's been a tremendous loss of revenue for them.

Islanders continue to have a close eye on other areas of Atlantic Canada dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19. New Brunswick confirmed eight new cases Wednesday bringing total active cases in that province to 90. The Campbellton and Moncton regions now have 43 cases each.

Though many marathons have been cancelled due to the pandemic one Island group of runners has found a reason to run. The group is running in honour of a fellow runner who died in June.

The RCMP's commanding officer on P.E.I. told a government standing committee Wednesday that her officers are on pace to make more impaired driving arrests this year than in either of the last two years — despite fewer drivers being on the road overall due to COVID-19 restrictions and work from home policies.

Charlottetown officials say the city's finances are in good shape, despite the COVID-19 slowdown and related revenue shortfalls.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Sixty cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Film P.E.I. executive director Renee Laprise says the Atlantic bubble offers a safe, positive experience for the creative community.

More than a dozen cook trainees on P.E.I. are back in the kitchen after COVID-19 forced a six-month pause to their education. The program aims to fill labour gaps in Island restaurants.

Some intermediate schools in the province will see COVID-19 restrictions loosened this week, acting director of the Public Schools Branch Norbert Carpenter told CBC's Louise Martin.

The Prince Edward Island government will get $18.7 million as its share of Atlantic Lottery Corporation profits — about $1 million more than was projected. The extra money comes despite an overall drop in revenue among the Atlantic provinces due to COVID-19.

The union representing Prince Edward Island school custodians, educational assistants and bus drivers shared its concerns on the impact of COVID-19 with a legislative committee.

