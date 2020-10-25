More than 15 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the first advance poll for the Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection Saturday.

An additional 5.65 per cent voted by mail-in ballot, according to Elections P.E.I.

A new COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at the Montague Legion on Monday. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Charlottetown Islanders played their first two home games of the season at the Eastlink this weekend, with a limited number of fans in the seats and public health measures in place. The Islanders won both games — Friday against Saint John and Saturday against Moncton — to improve their record to 6-1.

The Charlottetown Islanders played their first two home games of the season this weekend with COVID-19 health measures in place. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The Charlottetown Film Festival is one of the COVID-19-friendly events happening this weekend.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

With a byelection on P.E.I. on Nov. 3, some are questioning the timing of an announcement last week by the provincial government of school expansions with the help of federal funding, though that money has not yet been approved.

Cornwall, P.E.I., is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event on Oct. 30 to get people involved while continuing to follow guidelines from the Chief Public Health Office.

Charlottetown's annual 2020 Wintertide festival will go ahead this year but things will look a little different with COVID-19 modifications in place.

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.