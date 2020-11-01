Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Nov. 1
Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no deaths due to COVID-19. Two territories — Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, have also reported no deaths. The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

P.E.I. continues to have no deaths or hospitalizations due to COVID-19. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19.

One territory — Nunavut — has not reported any positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no deaths, hospitalizations and no evidence of community spread.

Of P.E.I.'s 64 cases, 43 are male and 21 female. Almost half of the cases are people between the ages of 20 to 39. Five cases are under 20 years of age, and one is 80 or older.

There have been more than 44,600 negative results.

Residents of the Atlantic Provinces are still permitted to travel within the bubble without the need to self-isolate for 14 days. Most people from outside the Atlantic bubble must still self-isolate upon entering the Atlantic region.

New Brunswick has 35 active cases, Nova Scotia 11 and Newfoundland three.

Voters in District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe, will elect a new MLA on Monday.

P.E.I. Judge Jeff Lantz says COVID-19 symptoms and tests are causing delays in provincial court.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building opened to the public Saturday for the first time since March. 

Did you remember to move your clocks back one hour this morning? 

