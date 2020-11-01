Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19.

One territory — Nunavut — has not reported any positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. P.E.I., Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the only province and territories that have reported no deaths.

The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no deaths, hospitalizations and no evidence of community spread.

Of P.E.I.'s 64 cases, 43 are male and 21 female. Almost half of the cases are people between the ages of 20 to 39. Five cases are under 20 years of age, and one is 80 or older.

There have been more than 44,600 negative results.

Residents of the Atlantic Provinces are still permitted to travel within the bubble without the need to self-isolate for 14 days. Most people from outside the Atlantic bubble must still self-isolate upon entering the Atlantic region.

New Brunswick has 35 active cases, Nova Scotia 11 and Newfoundland three.

Voters in District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe, will elect a new MLA on Monday.

P.E.I. Judge Jeff Lantz says COVID-19 symptoms and tests are causing delays in provincial court.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building opened to the public Saturday for the first time since March.

Did you remember to move your clocks back one hour this morning?

Funeral homes on P.E.I. say they are mostly limiting the number of mourners at funerals to 50, because they are not set up to handle more safely under the new normal.

An economic outlook from the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council this week shows some relative bright spots for the P.E.I. economy, but also points to ongoing challenges.

N.S. Health is warning travellers in the region of the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 on two flights into Halifax last week.

The annual poppy campaign on P.E.I. starts Friday, and organizers hope COVID-19 won't hurt fundraising efforts.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

