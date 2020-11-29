COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Nov. 29

P.E.I. announced two unrelated cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and potential exposure sites. Contact tracing and testing is underway.

One of the cases announced Saturday was a student at Charlottetown Rural High School.

Prince Edward Islanders could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 early in 2021 if all goes well. Premier Dennis King made the remarks following a conference call with his fellow premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday evening.

Face coverings will be mandatory for everyone at the Mark Arendz Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., this winter, officials say. The rule will apply even when on the ski hill. On the hill, those coverings can be a knit balaclava.

Starting this coming Monday, masks will be mandatory for staff and students in grades 10-12 at all times inside a school building, including while sitting at their desks. Exemptions will be made for when students are eating or drinking, and certain other situations.

P.E.I. has seen a total of 72 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province's total active cases to 125.

New Brunswick announced four new cases, bringing its total of active cases to 111.

Also in the news

Nearly two-thirds of students who replied to a voluntary survey at UPEI reported struggling more with mental health issues during the pandemic and 11 per cent said they have had thoughts related to suicide.

Bluefield High School student Sophie Flower has organized a food drive for the South Shore Food Share to help out people in her own community of Crapaud, P.E.I., her second during the pandemic.

New Brunswick's premier announced Thursday that as of midnight, everyone returning to that province — including people from P.E.I. — must self-isolate for 14 days to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

More from CBC P.E.I.