COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Nov. 22

P.E.I.'s new mandatory mask rule means some changes for entertainment venues.

Audience members, unless exempt, are required to wear masks throughout the activity, even if physical distancing can be maintained. People can remove their mask while eating or drinking.

If you're making non-medical masks for sale, they need labels showing what materials are used. Here's a guide.

Santa Claus will be at the Charlottetown Mall beginning Dec. 4. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Santa Claus will be at the Charlottetown Mall beginning Dec. 4, but children won't be able to sit on his knee. Instead, they'll be telling him their Christmas wish lists though a Plexiglas divider.

Mall officials said their plan was approved Friday by the Chief Public Health Office.

There is one active COVID-19 case in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

New Brunswick officials announced 23 cases of COVID-19 in the province Saturday, setting a new single-day high since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases include 16 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), and six in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and one in the Fredericton region (Zone 3). There are now 71 active cases in the province. One person is in the hospital related to the virus.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Nova Scotia, its highest single-day jump since May. Public Health said the new cases bring the province's active total to 33 known cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I.'s health minister says the province can expect up to 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in less than two months. James Aylward made the announcement in the P.E.I. Legislature Friday.

Islanders seemed to take Day 1 of mandatory mask wearing in indoor spaces in stride Friday.

There was more evidence Friday that home improvements were the driving force behind P.E.I.'s retail sales recovery. Statistics Canada reported seasonally adjusted sales on P.E.I. were up 4.4 per cent in September compared to the month before, and even up compared to the same month in 2019.

Visiting rules for P.E.I.'s long-term care homes will tighten again beginning next Monday, says the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

