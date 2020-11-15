COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Nov. 15

The 56th annual P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas fair is being held this weekend at the P.E.I. Convention Centre with public health measures in place.

The province's revised COVID-19 pandemic visitor and compassionate grounds visitation protocol is expected to come into effect next week and will apply both to public and private facilities on P.E.I.

Sunday is last day to get Food Island Gift Cards at a 20 per cent discount.

The Food Island Gift Cards are sold for $40 each, or 20 per cent off their face value. (Canada's Food Island/submitted)

It was a difficult year for the Car Life Museum on P.E.I., which didn't open for the first time in 54 years due to the owner's death and COVID-19 restrictions.

There are four active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

New Brunswick announced three new cases COVID-19 on Sunday, after reporting six on Saturday. Those numbers bring total active cases to 22.

Nova Scotia reported six new possible COVID-19 exposures and six new cases of the virus Saturday — the largest single-day increase in cases since May 15. The province now has 21 active cases.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, bringing its number of active cases to eight.

Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson expressed concern that more flights may be cut, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she doesn't think rapid airport testing of passengers is a solution to jump-starting the industry right now.

The province has further eased restrictions at long-term care homes in the province. Residents may now receive unscheduled visits in their rooms.

