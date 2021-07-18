COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, July 18

Residents of Canada who are vaccinated and have a P.E.I. Pass will not have to self-isolate when they arrive at the border.

Eased border restrictions came into effect Sunday.

That's good news for the province's tourism and accommodations industry.

Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers starting Sunday.

The new measures come just days after the minimum price for a litre of self-serve regular gas rose to $1.395 — the highest since May 1, 2014, when the minimum price was $1.419.

Other restrictions are also being eased on Sunday.

Personal gatherings can increase to up to 50 people indoors and outdoors.

Organized gatherings hosted by a business or organization are permitted with cohorts of up to 200 people outdoors or 100 people indoors.

Multiple gatherings hosted by a business or organization are permitted with an approved operational plan.

Weddings and funerals may host up to 200 people, following cohort limits.

Sport and recreation activities that require close contact are limited to a single cohort of 100 per day.

Restaurants will no longer have a limit on the number of people seated at a table.

Large cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters starting in November, but Port of Charlottetown doesn't expect any until the spring.

Travelling to or within Canada? The rules have changed. Here's what you need to know.

Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.

P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday after nine new cases the previous two days.

Nova Scotia also had no new COVID-19 cases, and the number of active cases fell to five.

Newfoundland and Labrador last updated its numbers on Friday which showed a total of 46 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

