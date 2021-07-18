COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, July 18
P.E.I. opens its borders to fully vaccinated Canadians as more restrictions eased
Residents of Canada who are vaccinated and have a P.E.I. Pass will not have to self-isolate when they arrive at the border.
Eased border restrictions came into effect Sunday.
That's good news for the province's tourism and accommodations industry.
Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers starting Sunday.
The new measures come just days after the minimum price for a litre of self-serve regular gas rose to $1.395 — the highest since May 1, 2014, when the minimum price was $1.419.
Other restrictions are also being eased on Sunday.
- Personal gatherings can increase to up to 50 people indoors and outdoors.
- Organized gatherings hosted by a business or organization are permitted with cohorts of up to 200 people outdoors or 100 people indoors.
- Multiple gatherings hosted by a business or organization are permitted with an approved operational plan.
- Weddings and funerals may host up to 200 people, following cohort limits.
- Sport and recreation activities that require close contact are limited to a single cohort of 100 per day.
- Restaurants will no longer have a limit on the number of people seated at a table.
Large cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters starting in November, but Port of Charlottetown doesn't expect any until the spring.
Travelling to or within Canada? The rules have changed. Here's what you need to know.
Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.
P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday after nine new cases the previous two days.
- Nova Scotia also had no new COVID-19 cases, and the number of active cases fell to five.
- Newfoundland and Labrador last updated its numbers on Friday which showed a total of 46 active cases.
Also in the news
- The Public Schools Branch had to make some changes to help anxious students during the pandemic, and that will continue with more counsellors in the fall.
- The province is also analyzing the results of testing this summer to assess the impact of the pandemic on student learning.
- Some P.E.I. COVID-19 testing sites are shutting down as vaccination rates go up.
- P.E.I. disposed of more than 3,000 expired doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine recently.
