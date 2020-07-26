The P.E.I. Pride Festival is officially underway.

There will be a mix of online and in-person events throughout the week. Events Sunday include an ice cream pop-up at Kool Breeze Ice Cream Barn in Summerside at 1 p.m., and a movie night at the Brackley Drive-In at 9 p.m.

Many people who visit P.E.I. every summer can't do it this year because of COVID-19. Here's what they've been doing instead.

A group that supports breastfeeding mothers is rebranding on P.E.I. with the goal of making support more accessible and inclusive for Island parents. It has begun holding meetings online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Charlottetown Islanders and other Maritime teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League are looking at proposals for the upcoming season.

Musicians are trying to make the most out playing live music again — even if it's in front of an audience of just 50 or fewer.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is letting more visitors in to see patients.

The Island is now down to two active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

Also in the news

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. and a group of 10 UPEI MBA students are collaborating on a project to come up with ideas to help P.E.I.'s struggling tourism industry during the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally more than a quarter of UPEI's students are international, and the university typically welcomes more than 200 first-year international students each fall. But now most of them will be taking their courses from UPEI online, from their home countries, the university says.

The P.E.I. Home and School Federation still has questions about schools reopening following two virtual town halls hosted by the Department of Education.

The P.E.I. government is hopeful aspects of the federal program that aims to safely reopen the economy will help women, who are much more likely than men to be unemployed in the pandemic, to get back to work.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

