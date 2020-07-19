COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of dozens of theatrical performances on P.E.I. this summer and put many actors out of work. Some of them spoke with CBC's Sara Fraser about what they've been doing away from the stage.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is not concerned about a New Brunswick rebate program designed to get New Brunswickers to vacation in their home province this summer, saying his province has a number of its own incentive programs in the works.

Marion Dowling, Health PEI chief of nursing, explains new policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in emergency departments.

The video illustrates how strong the P.E.I. community is and how much newcomers contribute. (P.E.I. Immigration Partnership Program/Youtube)

Newcomers to the province have been busy helping the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic and an Island association has decided to document it.

P.E.I. has had a total of 36 cases of COVID-19. There are currently seven active cases, and 29 cases considered recovered.

Also in the news

A proposal by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to extend the Atlantic bubble to include part of Quebec is getting a cool response from his Atlantic colleagues, including the P.E.I. premier.

A beach safety expert is concerned something he calls COVID fatigue may prompt people to take more risks while visiting the shore.

Cineplex in the Charlottetown Mall and City Cinema downtown are both welcoming back customers, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, such as physical distancing and one-way foot traffic.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

