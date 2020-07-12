The ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is back on schedule again after some crossings were cancelled Saturday.

Northumberland Ferries said the cancellations were caused by a technical issue with the shore ramp for the MV Confederation at Wood Islands.

The ferry service began six daily round-trip crossings from Wood Islands to Caribou, N.S., when the Atlantic bubble began July 3.

The downtown farmers market, held outdoors on Queen Street in Charlottetown, opens for the season today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To accommodate the market, Queen Street will be closed between Grafton Street and Sydney Street every Sunday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., through to Sept. 27.

After being postponed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 East Coast Music Awards took place on July 11 as a special pre-recorded broadcast. The East Pointers from P.E.I. won for songwriter of the year and contemporary roots recording of the year for Yours to Break.

With COVID-19 shutting down Islanders' plans for summer travel, at least outside the Atlantic provinces, a lot of people are looking for things to do. Some shared their summer bucket lists.

Fabric stores on P.E.I. are seeing an increase in business as more people are making their own face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health PEI told employees in an email earlier this week that all staff who come in contact with patients and who aren't able to physically distance must now wear medical masks. Officials say the province has enough masks to last eight or nine weeks, if staff use an estimated 100,000 masks per week.

Education Minister Brad Trivers gave more details to CBC News on how schools will operate in the fall — students will not be required to physically distance in classrooms or on buses, he said, but may have to wear face masks in hallways.

P.E.I. has had a total of 33 COVID-19 cases, with 27 considered recovered.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

